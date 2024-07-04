ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria beats South Africa, Ghana, others to become host of African Energy Bank

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister highlighted the collaborative spirit of the APPO members and their shared vision for a united, energy-secured Africa.

L-R Permanent Secretary, Ministry of petroleum resources, Amb. Nicholas Ella, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigeria’s Consultant on African Energy Bank, Mr Suleiman Yahaya, at the APPO Extraordinary Meeting of Ministers to decide the location of the Bank [NAN]
L-R Permanent Secretary, Ministry of petroleum resources, Amb. Nicholas Ella, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigeria’s Consultant on African Energy Bank, Mr Suleiman Yahaya, at the APPO Extraordinary Meeting of Ministers to decide the location of the Bank [NAN]

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, that the award of hosting rights for the bank highlighted Nigeria’s robust energy sector.

He said, “The award of the hosting right also highlights the country's strategic vision for Africa’s energy future.”

Lokpobiri expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the support extended during the bidding.

He also thanked the Council of Ministers of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) for the confidence in Nigeria’s capability.

He emphasised that “this decision reflects our collective ambition to create African solutions to Africa’s energy challenges.

“The African Energy Bank will be instrumental in providing the necessary financial backbone for energy projects that will drive growth and development across the continent.

“The decision is a significant step for the continent’s energy sector and underscores Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa’s energy landscape.”

The minister assured Nigerians and Africans at large that the establishment of the African Energy Bank would mark a transformative era in meeting energy needs.

He said that the initiative aligned with the broader objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, aiming for a prosperous and self-sustaining Africa.

“We are committed to ensuring that the bank not only moves Nigeria forward but becomes a beacon of progress for the entire continent.

“Our goal is to foster sustainable energy solutions that are both innovative and inclusive.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bank is expected to facilitate access to funding for energy projects, thereby catalysing economic growth and enhancing energy security.

