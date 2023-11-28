ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Keyamo rubbishes Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopian Airlines on national carrier

Bayo Wahab

Keyamo says he has submitted his report on the matter to President Tinubu for consideration.

New Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo faults Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopia Airlines. [The Whistler Newspaper]
New Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo faults Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopia Airlines. [The Whistler Newspaper]

Recommended articles

Five years after he launched the logo and the name of a new national carrier, the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in May 2023, unveiled the Nigeria Air aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

During the ceremony, Sirika, who midwifed the project in partnership with the Ethiopia Airline Consortium, described the airline as one of the missing infrastructures in the Nigerian aviation industry.

However, it is not yet clear if President Bola Tinubu’s administration would continue the national carrier deal as Keyamo faulted the agreement between his predecessor and Ethiopian Airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing journalists at the State House on Monday, November 27, 2023, Keyamo said the agreement Sirika signed with Ethiopian Airlines gives the monopoly of Nigeria’s aviation industry to a foreign entity.

He said the deal has critically been looked into in the interest of Nigeria, adding that his report on the matter has been submitted to President Tinubu for consideration.

He said, “In the agreement, you are giving tax waivers to Ethiopian Airline coming into Nigeria. They asked for tax waivers for five years and you granted them, to come and compete with your local airline which are paying those heavy taxes.

“How? Do you want to create a monopoly? That’s why when they tell you that we want to crash price by…it’s a lie. It’s robbing Peter to pay Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing that brings down prices in the commercial world is fair competition.”

Keyamo also lamented that the contract ceded the appointment of employees at all levels to the Ethiopian investors.

“In the agreement, they also made a proposal that they will appoint everybody; top management, everybody Ethiopian, in Nigeria, and we agreed. We agreed,” Keyamo complained.

The minister said if the agreement Sirika signed with the Ethiopian investors had been implemented, it would have created a monopoly for Ethiopian Air, at the expense of the Nigerian local airlines.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election

Tonye Cole’s suit dismissed as Appeal Court affirms Fubara’s election

Keyamo rubbishes Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopian Airlines on national carrier

Keyamo rubbishes Hadi Sirika's deal with Ethiopian Airlines on national carrier

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

From left: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [Premium Times]

Nigeria calls for modern technologies to curb illicit financial flows in West Africa

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari