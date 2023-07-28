ADVERTISEMENT
'We're 100% in support of the strike, FG refuses to abide by the agreement with NARDs' - Niger NMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of Niger NMA appealed to the federal government to fulfill the demands of the doctors in order to boost their morale to put in their best to improve the health sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national body of NARDs on Tuesday night, embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike to demand improved welfare for members and improved health sector.

Dr Yusuf Mohammed, Chairman, Niger chapter of NMA stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday, July 28, 2023.

We are 100% in support of the strike because the Federal Government refused to abide by the agreement reached with NARDs.

“They issued several warnings but government refused to listen, prompting the strike. The Niger state chapter of the NMA is solidly behind the strike by NARDs,“ he said.

Mohammed said the demands of the doctors included, immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors.

Others are the immediate release of the circular on one- for-one replacement of the health workers and payment of skipping arrears, and upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) among others.

He appealed to the federal government to fulfill the demands of the doctors in order to boost their morale to put in their best to improve the health sector. The chairman said that the association in the state had since joined their colleagues across the country in the strike.

