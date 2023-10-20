ADVERTISEMENT
Niger military stops ousted President Bazoum's escape attempt 'towards Nigeria'

Ima Elijah

An extensive investigation into the escape attempt has been launched.

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, just last Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Regime spokesperson, Amadou Abdramane, revealed on state television that Bazoum, along with his family, two cooks, and two security personnel, tried to flee their custody around 3 AM.

The daring plan involved Bazoum reaching a hideout on the outskirts of the capital, Niamey, and then escaping via helicopters "belonging to a foreign power" towards Nigeria. Abdramane condemned Bazoum's "irresponsible attitude" and confirmed the apprehension of the main culprits and some accomplices.

The ousted president had been residing at his official residence within the presidential palace alongside his wife, Haziza, and son, Salem, since the military coup on July 26. Despite mounting pressure, Bazoum had refused to resign, leading to a tense standoff with the military.

Abdramane did not disclose the current whereabouts of Bazoum and his associates. An extensive investigation into the escape attempt has been launched.

Bazoum's legal team previously filed a case with the Economic Community of West African States against those responsible for his ousting, and they also intend to present his case to the UN Human Rights Council.

The military officers who seized power cited the country's deteriorating security situation due to jihadist attacks as their rationale. Niger has been grappling with two jihadist insurgencies: one originating from neighboring Nigeria's long-running conflict in its southeast and another from militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso in the west.

Earlier this month, the nation mourned the loss of 29 soldiers in a suspected jihadist attack, marking the deadliest incident since the military took control in July.

Meanwhile, the first batch of French soldiers, directed to leave Niger by the post-coup military government, arrived safely in N'Djamena, the capital of neighboring Chad, via a ten-day road journey. The troops, comprising approximately 1,400 soldiers equipped with fighter jets, drones, helicopters, and armored vehicles, will depart for France by air, with the withdrawal anticipated to conclude by the end of December.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
