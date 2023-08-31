ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

News Agency Of Nigeria

France has called for the return of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum to office, and said it would support efforts by West African regional bloc ECOWAS to overturn the coup.

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador.
Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador.

Recommended articles

The coup leaders are following the strategy of juntas in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, in distancing themselves from the region’s former colonial power amid a wave of anti-French sentiment.

The visas of French ambassador to Niamey Sylvain Itte and his family have been cancelled and police are instructed to expel the envoy, the junta said in a statement.

Instigators of the coup, condemned by regional African authorities and by Western nations last Friday, ordered Itte to leave the country within 48 hours in response to what they called actions by France “contrary to the interests of Niger”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said these included the envoy’s refusal to respond to an invitation to meet Niger’s new foreign minister.

France has called for the return of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum to office, and said it would support efforts by West African regional bloc ECOWAS to overturn the coup.

France has made Niger the cornerstone of counter-insurgency operations against an Islamist insurgency in the Sahel region that has killed thousands over the past ten years, with around 1,500 soldiers in the country who support the local military.

It redefined its strategy after thousands withdrew from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso following the coups there.

Paris has not officially recognised a decision by the junta to revoke bilateral military agreements, saying these had been signed with Niger’s “legitimate authorities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday the coup leader did not have the authority to ask the ambassador to leave.

The ministry said that it was “constantly assessing the security and operating conditions of our embassy.”

Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday the ambassador would stay in the country and reiterated France’s support for Bazoum.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Lagos govt receives 5,624 sexual, GBV cases in 1 year

Lagos govt receives 5,624 sexual, GBV cases in 1 year

Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

FG to review contractual agreements on all federal roads in Ogun — Minister

FG to review contractual agreements on all federal roads in Ogun — Minister

APC will capture South-East in nearest future - Chieftain

APC will capture South-East in nearest future - Chieftain

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father