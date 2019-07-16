Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government, gave this warning at a meeting with officials of the state Ministries of Justice, Transport and Board of Internal Revenue in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had, early this year restricted movement of motorcycle riders from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as a result of criminal activities in the state.

Matane stated that the government’s decision to restrict the use of motorcycles within the stated time was still in force as part of measures to check the influx of bandits and reduce crimes being perpetrated using bikes.

He described the state as “most peaceful in the country”, saying that government would not allow the activities of some disgruntled elements to work against the existing peace in the state.

“We are calling on the Niger people to complement government’s efforts so as to arrest the ugly situation,” he said.

The secretary to the state government called on motorcycle riders to adhere strictly to the order, adding that security agencies had been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone caught violating the law.