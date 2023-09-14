Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

The governor stated this at the groundbreaking for the rehabilitation and construction of 202km of Minna township roads.

Umaru-Bago said the road projects were part of his ‘aggressive urban renewal policy’ that would bring significant transformation to the state.

He said that the state had a good number of federal roads spread across the state and that his administration would not hesitate to fix them.

According to the governor, talks are on with the Presidency for a refund of money that will be injected into the federal road projects.

Umaru-Bago charged the youth to take advantage of the road projects to gainfully engage themselves as materials and human capital would be sourced locally.

He added that the state government, through the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises would come up with empowerment scheme for those that would trade around the construction sites.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Suleiman Umar disclosed that the project has a total of 202.4Km consisting of 22 different roads, categorised in two phases, with phase one covering eight roads while phase two covered 14 roads

He said this was in addition to five interchanges and flyovers at strategic locations and new roads as a pass that would open up the State capital.

While describing the project as one of the most ambitious urban development projects in the history of the State, the Commissioner reiterated that the Ministry would provide the needed monitoring and supervisory function to ensure timely completion of the projects.

The Speaker, Niger House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Muhammed commended the governor for his unwavering determination to bring the needed transformation in the state.

He promised the continuous operation and support of the legislative arm for the benefit of all in the state.

The Managing Director, of China Civil Engineering Corporation (CCECC), David Wang, while commending the resilience of governor, described him as a resilient leader.

Wang promised to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and ensure harmonious relationships with the locals for timely and qualitative projects.

In their separate goodwill messages, Chanchaga and Bosso Government Councils Chairmen, Aminu Ladan and Hajiya Ladidi Rakiya-Bawa, respectfully, commended the governor for the laudable infrastructural initiative aimed at developing the state.

Also, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Bahago, lauded the governor for his giant strides, especially in the urban renewal policy of his administration.

He ledged the continued support of the Minna Emirate in particular and the entire traditional institution to his policies.