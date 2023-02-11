Niger Govt drags FG to Supreme Court over new naira notes redesign

The statement said that the state government was seeking for an extension of the timeframe given by the CBN for the currency swap and withdrawal from circulation of old N200, N500 and N1,000 amongst other reliefs.

The statement said the three months given by the Federal government for the withdrawal of old currency across the country was not reasonable and in violation of section 13, 14 (2) (b), 17 (1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

In the affidavit in support of the originating summons, filed at the Supreme Court, the Niger Government contended that the unavailability of the new redesigned notes had caused untold hardships and sufferings on the inhabitants of the state, especially those living in rural dwellers across the state.