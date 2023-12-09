ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Government pledges support for NDLEA on drug free society

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency is urged to intensify enlightenment campaign to the general public on the dangers of drug abuse and other social vices.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, said this when he received the Zonal Commander of NDLEA Zone C, Alhaji Aliyu Yahaya on a courtesy visit in Minna. He reaffirmed government’s commitment to partner with the agency with a view to ensuring a drug-free society.

Usman urged the agency to intensify enlightenment campaign to the general public on the dangers of drug abuse and other social vices. According to him, “the present administration is not resting on its oars in addressing fake and counterfeit drugs across the state so as to reduce addiction and abuse among youths”.

Earlier, Yahaya commended the state government for its effort in fighting drug abuse and other social vices. He reiterated the agency’s continued commitment to providing support to the state government in its determination to rid the state of drug abuse.

