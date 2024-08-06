Niger Delta Young Leaders Forum pulls out of protest amid hijacking concerns

The National Chairman of the group, Chief Imo Okoko, announced this in a statement released in Abuja.

“Our young leaders of the Niger Delta region scattered across the country, we appreciate the solidarity shown us throughout this most trying period of our collective quest for good governance and a better standard of living for all Nigerians.

“It will be recalled that before August 1, we had repeatedly voiced the pains, anger, and frustration of our people over the soaring prices of almost every food item and essential commodities in the country.

“We equally forewarned of our readiness to join the planned protest, if nothing concrete was put on ground to cushion the hardship we are experiencing.

“We salute the courage of all our members and associates who have trouped out in their hundreds and thousands to solidarise with and support the protesters nationwide.

“Your sacrifices and the risks you have taken shall never go unrewarded, as both humanity and divinity have taken records accordingly,” Okoko said.

He said after Day 5 of the nationwide protests, it had become imperative to take stock and do an objective review of the progress made and the situation on the ground. The chairman of the group praised the protesters for showing a high level of civility and maturity thus far and also expressed appreciation to the security operatives for exhibiting professionalism in managing the protesters.

According to him, no government, in recent history has tolerated protests and accommodated the magnitude of public confrontations in such a manner. He lauded the Presidency for the maturity it exhibited in managing the protests even in the heat of the moment. He also applauded the government for the sustained empathy it showed in acknowledging the pains and hardships the people are facing.

Okoko then appealed to the youth for more patience and time for the government to implement the various policies and programmes it has designed to remedy the situation.

“Above all, we have observed the gradual hijack of the protests by criminal elements in parts of the country, a dimension that has led to the looting of shops and warehouses, violence, and the attack of innocent Nigerians.

“It is in light of these developments that we have decided to yield to the intervention and passionate appeal of the highly-respected leadership of the National Civil Society of Nigeria (NCSCN), under the watch of Amb. Blessing Akinlosotu, and suspend our participation in the ongoing nationwide protests against.

“We, therefore, direct all our members and associates to, henceforth, pull out of the protest and join forces with the NCSCN in their intense advocacy for further consultations and dialogue with the government,” Okoko added.