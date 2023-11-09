Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Shettima, who represented President Tinubu at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial rally in Bayelsa, said the State remained dear to the visions and developmental focus of the Tinubu-led administration.

According to him, plans for the development of the region and other parts of the country in terms of infrastructure, technological advancements, education and harnessing of the bountiful resources have not only been mapped out but are being gradually laid out.

Shettima said, “My Principal, our President, is a man filled with vision, willpower and total commitment to the Nigerian project.

“He is unwavering and in a rush to ensure speedy development of the Niger Delta and all other parts of the country.

“What we owe him is our support and loyalty for him to succeed.

“This is the more reason why all Bayelsans must come out on Saturday and rally round our party and candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“Sylva is your own and known for his tenacity for excellence. It is high time the people of Bayelsa State joined the government at the centre.

“The opportunity is here and the time is now.”

Also, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje described Sylva as a refined technocrat and politician who was committed to transforming and redefining the political, economic and developmental landscape of the State.

For his part, Sylva said his blueprint was meticulously tailored towards totally revamping the fortunes of Bayelsa, given his track record of excellence and commitment to service. He pledged to ensure the transparent utilisation of resources of the state, if elected.

According to him, each and every part of the state will witness a transformation never imagined before. Sylva gave assurance that indigenes’ and community participation in governance would be optimally held. Earlier, the vice-president was received on arrival in the state by Gov. Douye Diri and some members of the Bayelsa Executive Council.

Shettima, in the company of Sylva, also paid homage to the Chairman of Bayelsa Traditional Rulers’ Council and the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area, King Bubaraye Dakolo.

