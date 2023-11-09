ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bayelsa remains dear to the visions and developmental focus of the Tinubu-led administration.

Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria
Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria

Recommended articles

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Shettima, who represented President Tinubu at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial rally in Bayelsa, said the State remained dear to the visions and developmental focus of the Tinubu-led administration.

According to him, plans for the development of the region and other parts of the country in terms of infrastructure, technological advancements, education and harnessing of the bountiful resources have not only been mapped out but are being gradually laid out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima said, “My Principal, our President, is a man filled with vision, willpower and total commitment to the Nigerian project.

“He is unwavering and in a rush to ensure speedy development of the Niger Delta and all other parts of the country.

“What we owe him is our support and loyalty for him to succeed.

“This is the more reason why all Bayelsans must come out on Saturday and rally round our party and candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“Sylva is your own and known for his tenacity for excellence. It is high time the people of Bayelsa State joined the government at the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The opportunity is here and the time is now.”

Also, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje described Sylva as a refined technocrat and politician who was committed to transforming and redefining the political, economic and developmental landscape of the State.

For his part, Sylva said his blueprint was meticulously tailored towards totally revamping the fortunes of Bayelsa, given his track record of excellence and commitment to service. He pledged to ensure the transparent utilisation of resources of the state, if elected.

According to him, each and every part of the state will witness a transformation never imagined before. Sylva gave assurance that indigenes’ and community participation in governance would be optimally held. Earlier, the vice-president was received on arrival in the state by Gov. Douye Diri and some members of the Bayelsa Executive Council.

Shettima, in the company of Sylva, also paid homage to the Chairman of Bayelsa Traditional Rulers’ Council and the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area, King Bubaraye Dakolo.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the vice-president’s entourage were the APC National Secretary, Sen. Jibola Bashiru; Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Gov Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and APC Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Bukar Dalori. Also on the entourage were the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali and former Gov Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

Katsina govt to enact law on social protection to improve standard of living for citizens

Katsina govt to enact law on social protection to improve standard of living for citizens

Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

How universities are created in Nigeria

How universities are created in Nigeria

Don’t reject old naira notes — CBN allays fears over legality of old banknotes

Don’t reject old naira notes — CBN allays fears over legality of old banknotes

Yahaya Bello a poor advertisement of what Nigerian youths can do - Kukah

Yahaya Bello a poor advertisement of what Nigerian youths can do - Kukah

My people deserve 13% derivation like oil-producing states - Niger Gov tells FG

My people deserve 13% derivation like oil-producing states - Niger Gov tells FG

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah