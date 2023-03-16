FG to investigate death of Nigerian citizen in Ethiopian prison

What happened: Eze reportedly suffered injuries after being brutalized by police officers at the Kaliti prison, a maximum security facility in Addis Ababa, where she was serving a jail term.

How it was confirmed: The news was reported by multiple sources, and the NiDCOM confirmed the incident in a statement released by Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, in Abuja on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

What Nigeria is doing about this: According to the statement, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the NiDCOM, stated that the commission was liaising with the Nigerian mission in Ethiopia to investigate the circumstances surrounding Eze's death.

Dabiri-Erewa also expressed her concern regarding the conditions of Nigerian prisoners in Ethiopia, most of whom are serving jail terms for drug-related offenses.

The NiDCOM Chief revealed that the Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia had proposed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Correctional Service on the transfer of sentenced persons to Nigeria. However, she noted that the Nigerian Government was awaiting a response from Ethiopia.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased, who reportedly died on Sunday, March 12, 2023