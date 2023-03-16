ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to investigate death of Nigerian citizen in Ethiopian prison

Ima Elijah

NiDCOM confirmed the incident in a statement...

prison
prison

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has announced that the Federal Government will launch an investigation into the death of a Nigerian citizen, Chizoba Favour Eze, who passed away while in an Ethiopian prison.

Recommended articles

What happened: Eze reportedly suffered injuries after being brutalized by police officers at the Kaliti prison, a maximum security facility in Addis Ababa, where she was serving a jail term.

How it was confirmed: The news was reported by multiple sources, and the NiDCOM confirmed the incident in a statement released by Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, in Abuja on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Chizoba Favour Eze
Chizoba Favour Eze Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

What Nigeria is doing about this: According to the statement, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the NiDCOM, stated that the commission was liaising with the Nigerian mission in Ethiopia to investigate the circumstances surrounding Eze's death.

Dabiri-Erewa also expressed her concern regarding the conditions of Nigerian prisoners in Ethiopia, most of whom are serving jail terms for drug-related offenses.

The NiDCOM Chief revealed that the Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia had proposed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Correctional Service on the transfer of sentenced persons to Nigeria. However, she noted that the Nigerian Government was awaiting a response from Ethiopia.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased, who reportedly died on Sunday, March 12, 2023

What you should know: She added that although the Ethiopian Government had granted amnesty to Nigerian prisoners in 2019, several of them still returned to the country and allegedly committed similar drug-related crimes, resulting in their re-arrest.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to investigate death of Nigerian citizen in Ethiopian prison

FG to investigate death of Nigerian citizen in Ethiopian prison

Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world

Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world

INEC denies appointing former Lagos Commissioner as head of ICT

INEC denies appointing former Lagos Commissioner as head of ICT

Court rejects request to compel CCB to release INEC Chair’s asset declaration forms

Court rejects request to compel CCB to release INEC Chair’s asset declaration forms

More PDP groups join APC in Oyo, vow to unseat Makinde on Saturday

More PDP groups join APC in Oyo, vow to unseat Makinde on Saturday

Sanwo-Olu donates ₦100m to traders at Akere Market after fire incident

Sanwo-Olu donates ₦100m to traders at Akere Market after fire incident

Borno CAN denies endorsing PDP candidate Mohammed for governor

Borno CAN denies endorsing PDP candidate Mohammed for governor

Man rides bicycle from Katsina to Lagos to celebrate Tinubu's victory

Man rides bicycle from Katsina to Lagos to celebrate Tinubu's victory

Religion, ethnicity decided presidential, NASS elections - Gbajabiamila

Religion, ethnicity decided presidential, NASS elections - Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family