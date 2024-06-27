Former Konga CEO Nick Imudia commits suicide

Imudia reportedly killed himself by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment on the night of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

According to TheWill, before jumping to his death, he instructed his United States-based brother on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

Imudia also reportedly called his young daughter from a previous relationship, promising he would always be there for her and that all she needed to do was to look in the sky and she would see him.

No one is sure why he took his own life as family members and friends are reportedly still in shock as to why he committed suicide.

Until his death, Imudia was the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in residential solar energy solutions.