NHRC receives 122 complaints of alleged human rights abuse in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

NHRC Coordinator stated that 40 of the cases border on women's rights, while 50 have to do with abandonment of family responsibility, sexual violence, domestic violence and rape.

National Human Rights Commission's panel sitting in Abuja. [Twitter/@NhrcNigeria]
The Coordinator of NHRC in the state, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano. He said that 82 of the 122 cases had been treated while the remaining 40 were pending.

According to him, 40 of the cases border on women’s rights, while 50 have to do with abandonment of family responsibility, sexual violence, domestic violence and rape.

“The remaining 32 cases received during the period under review are on child labour, unlawful arrest, detention and torture,” he said.

The coordinator added that the commission mediated in some marital matters between couples and families.

