NHRC advocates for robust interventions for GBV survivors in Bauchi

The commission’s Coordinator in the state, Yatchid Dala, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday. She said the commission recorded 928 cases of GBV in the state in 2023, attributing the statistics to social reorientation on reportage of incidents.

She, therefore, called on stakeholders to focus more attention on survivors, who are mostly minors and vulnerable. She said “synergy is vital in the fight against GBV; statistics show that people are becoming aware of channels of reporting such issues.

“We also want to call for the implementation of the state’s Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law and Child Protection Law."

Dala said most of the cases reported in 2023 were on GBV and land disputes, attributing the situation to increased enlightenment to create awareness on the rights of citizens.

She added that “people are becoming aware of their rights and we see a number of cases coming in 2023.

“Every person should be treated with dignity.”