NHIS suspends Usman Yusuf as national secretary indefinitely

NHIS suspends Usman Yusuf as national secretary indefinitely

The Chairperson stated that the council got the approval of the honourable minister of health before taking the action of suspending Yusuf.

Police officers deployed to NHIS office over Yusuf's controversial reinstatement play

NHIS Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf

(Premium Times)

The governing council of the National Health Insurance Scheme has suspended the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Usman Yusuf, indefinitely.

Yusuf was suspended following allegations of gross misconduct and fraud.

The chairman of the governing council of the scheme, Ifenne Enyanatu, revealed the resolution to newsmen in Abuja after a two-day closed-door meeting at the head office of the scheme.

She said the governing council has also resolved to set up a panel to look over the allegations leveled against him.

The Chairperson stated that the council got the approval of the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, before suspending Yusuf.

Due to his suspension, the council has announced Mallam Sadiq Abubakar as the acting Executive Secretary of the scheme for the time being.

Yusuf found 'guilty'

Yusuf was previously suspended as Secretary by Prof. Adewole in June 2017, following allegations of monumental fraud, gross abuse of office and nepotic acts.

After the initial three months suspension handed down to Yusuf in June, the health minister extended the suspension indefinitely after the panel that probed allegations against him found him "culpable in many areas" of his performance as Executive Secretary.

He was recalled by President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2018, with investigations still pending, an action that drew widespread condemnation.

