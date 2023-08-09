ADVERTISEMENT
NGO urges govt on protection of indigenous peoples’ rights

News Agency Of Nigeria

NGO boss noted that indigenous people as non-dominant groups, are susceptible to undue deprivations and oppressions.

The Chief Executive Officer of the group, Ms May Ikokwu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Ikokwu spoke in commemoration of the 2023 edition of the International Day for Indigenous People (IDIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is annually observed on Aug. 9 in countries around the globe to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population.

It also recognises the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection. The global observance has ”Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination” as the theme for the 2023 edition.

The NGO boss, therefore, said that indigenous people as non-dominant groups, are susceptible to undue deprivations and oppressions. She expressed concern that some communities in Nasarawa, Zamfara and others parts of the country were being forced out of their land by activities of illegal miners.

She added that “this category of people are being dehumanised because of the resources in their own land; it is unfair.

This has forced some people to leave their land, thereby losing their ancestral homes and sources of livelihood.”

The SOHI chief executive officer urged governments at all levels to rise to the defence of the rights of indigenous people in the country. She said that indigenous people have suffered challenges such as lack of economic power, social protection and political representation.

Ikokwu said that although indigenous people make up less than five per cent of the world’s population, they represent 15 per cent of the world’s poorest people.

“They are more likely to have limited access to healthcare and education; they need total support and protection.

“Doing so will guarantee inclusivity and rebuild their confidence in the system,” she said.

