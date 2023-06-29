ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

An NGO, Attah Sisters Helping Hand Foundation (ASHHF), has trained 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi State.

Image illustration of paralegals (Credit: Nablap)
Image illustration of paralegals (Credit: Nablap)

Recommended articles

Yalkings said that the training was in partnership with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and supported by ActionAid Nigeria, under its Women Voice livelihood (WVL-N) Project in the state.

He said that the exercise would promote respect for human rights, rule of law and would create an atmosphere for peaceful coexistence in communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In our bid to tackle gender based violence and promote peace in Bauchi, we decided to train these paralegals to further sensitises people in the communities on the dangers of SGBV.

”The 10 participants are purely women and drawn from different communities in the state.

”This will bring positive change to communities and succour to victims or survivors of all forms of violence in the state,” he said.

The programme manager said that the participants were trained on creating awareness on the dangers of SGBV as well as harmful traditional practices.

Yallings, who decried the spate of culture of silence among survivors of violence, said that the trainees would move into communities to further educate people on ways to seek help when anyone violates their rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that at the end of the two-day exercise, the foundation also established the Community Paralegal System in the state. He the participants were also taught how to conduct legal clinics, capacity-building in communities, conflict resolution and counseling, among others.

Yallings advised residents of the state to support the paralegals toward a violent free and peaceful communities. He added that paralegals would be working with solicitors and chartered legal executives to discharge their duties in communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were specifically drawn from Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa, Tudun Yerima, Kandahar and Nasarawa communities of Bauchi metropolis.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023