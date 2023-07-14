NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Concerned Nation Builders Initiative has unveiled plans to disburse scholarships to Epe indigenes annually, starting this year.

Mr Rasaki Gbolahan, the Coordinator of the NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Friday that the maiden edition of the scholarship award would involve ₦500,000 cash grants given to five Epe indigenes.

He said that the scholarships would be disbursed on the 30th of August at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Epe Campus. He said that the beneficiaries would be selected from Epe Central, Eredo, Ikosi-Ejirin, Ibeju and Lekki area of Epe Division.

Gbolahan said that the criteria for selection are possession of admission letter from any higher institution in Nigeria, indigeneship letter, as well as letters affirming the state of origin and local government, among several others.

He said that the yearly scholarship programme would run across all the local government and local council development areas that made up Epe Division, so as to accommodate more beneficiaries.

”The maiden edition will only accommodate five beneficiaries, whose selection will be on merit.

“In our subsequent editions, we can accommodate more beneficiaries depending on available funds, ” he said.

He said that some of the organisation’s achievements included yearly distribution of food to the vulnerable, annual presentation of awards to outstanding technocrats/community builders.

Some others, Gbolahan said, are facelift of government properties, job employment for indigenes, youth empowerment, seminars, intervention programmes, branding of destination, to mention but a few.