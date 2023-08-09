NGO praises Mamora for sponsoring the National Tobacco Control bill

The Executive Director of CAPPA, Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi, gave the commendation on Tuesday during ”a Thank You Dinner” in honour of Mamora in Abuja. Oluwafemi noted that CAPPA and the Coalition Against Tobacco (CAT) supported Mamora to raise the bill on tobacco control during the sixth National Assembly.

Responding, Mamora, thanked CAPPA and other public health community members for honouring him and his family.

“I am overwhelmed by the support and love that all of you have shown me. I can’t thank you enough.

“As you have honoured me and my family tonight, may God honour you as well.

“Let me thank CAPPA for sponsoring and spearheading this honour tonight,” he said.

Mamora, who is was a former minister of science and technology, said that sponsoring the National Tobacco Control Bill was a tough battle but that CAPPA and CAT were very supportive.

“You know all over the world tobacco industry has a powerful lobby strategy. So, there was an attempt to scuttle that bill.

“It was a strong battle but by the grace of God, we succeeded in pushing it through and it was passed by the Senate and concurred by the House of Representatives.

