NGO pays fees for 200 out-of-school children in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

She explained that the organisation was out to also support school-age children with instructional materials and school uniforms, to enable them to enroll back to school.

The Founder of the NGO, Hajiya Hauwa Egigogo, said after presenting the receipts to the beneficiaries, that the gesture was to support out-of-school children to return to class.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the receipts for payment of the fees were presented to the pupils at Aliyu Mu’azu Sarkin Yaki Memorial School, formerly known as Ciroma Primary Schools Minna.

She explained that the organisation was out to also support school-age children with instructional materials and school uniforms, to enable them to enroll back to school.

Efforts of the organisation are to provide necessary learning materials such as books, bags, uniforms, sandals, pen and pencils, to ensure the pupils are enrolled back to school.

“This is to give them a chance to learn without feeling out of place,” she said.

Egigogo solicited for support and collaboration from well-to-do individuals and corporate entities, to enable the organisation reach a wider populace.

In their separate remarks, spokesperson of the NGO, Muhammad Kutigi and the Secretary, Hajiya Aisha Raji, said the gesture was to fulfill some of the campaign promises made by member, representing Chanchaga constituency, Mr Muhammad Ustaz to his constituents.

Head Teacher of the school, Malam Nuhu Baba, commended the organisation for the initiative, adding that the gesture would take out children from the street back to school.

Malam Auwal, President of Parents Teachers Association of the School (PTA), described the gesture as timely, looking at the economic situation of the country where parents were finding it difficult to pay fees of their children.

