NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Bishop called on other international organisations to emulate the gesture aimed at easing the sufferings of the less privileged ones in the society.

Presenting the items on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Jos, the Catholic Bishop of Pankshin, Most Rev. Michael Gokum, said the gesture aimed at providing succour to families displaced by the recent attacks in Mangu. He said that the gesture was supported by the Menonite Central Committee (MCC).

As Catholics and Christians, the Bible instructed us to support and care for our neighbours devoid of religion or ethnic affiliations

”This is why we are presenting these items to both Christians and Muslims.

”We don’t have much, but from the little we have and the support from MCC, we have come to assist you all.

”Please, do not sell these items, but use them judiciously to better your lives; share with others who are in similar situation,” he advised.

The Bishop thanked MCC for the support and called on other international organisations to emulate the gesture aimed at easing the sufferings of the less privileged ones in the society. He advised the people to live in peace with one another and imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, insisting that such move would bring about a better society.

A cross section of items donated to IDPs in Mangu by JDPC. Mr Yakubu Fomwar, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked JDPC and MCC for the gesture. He, however, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward ending the circle of violence and killings in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items donated include mattresses, water containers, bags of rice and beans, mosquito nets, and bathroom sleepers.

Other items were blankets, towels, palm oil, packs of sanitary pads, washing and bathing soaps, among other items. NAN also reports that recently the Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Bishops in Pankshin and Shendam Dioceses, all in Plateau, donated similar items to 100 households in Mangu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

