NGO donates food items to 30,000 Osun residents

The Chairman of the foundation, Basil Alabi, said this at a news briefing in Osogbo on Thursday.

Alabi listed the items to include bags of rice, beans, garri, spaghetti, soap and salt, amongst other household needs.

He said that the donation was to help vulnerable persons “and to cushion the effects of the present economic realities in the country”.

According to him, the beneficiaries were mostly widows, aged persons and people with special needs, among other vulnerable persons.

Alabi said: “It is a monthly food distribution embarked upon by the foundation to help indigent persons.

“We started it in 2023,” he said, adding that this year’s distribution started from Irewole and Isokan to move to 10 LGAs.

He opined that the food items would go a long way in bringing succour to the beneficiaries, who suffer the impact of the subsidy removal most.