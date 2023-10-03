New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

The new Commissioner of Police, Kwara Command, CP Victor Olaiya, has said he was determined to deal ruthlessly with all manners of criminals in the state, regardless of their nomenclature.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin quoted the Commissioner as saying he would use the community policing strategy in line with global best practices to achieve this.

He further quoted the Commissioner as declaring total abhorrence to laziness, negligence, and armchair leadership style. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CP Olaiya assumed office as the new Commissioner in the state on Sept. 25, 2023.

