The new commissioner noted that he would use the community policing strategy in line with global best practices to achieve this.
New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara
Recommended articles
The new Commissioner of Police, Kwara Command, CP Victor Olaiya, has said he was determined to deal ruthlessly with all manners of criminals in the state, regardless of their nomenclature.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin quoted the Commissioner as saying he would use the community policing strategy in line with global best practices to achieve this.
He further quoted the Commissioner as declaring total abhorrence to laziness, negligence, and armchair leadership style. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CP Olaiya assumed office as the new Commissioner in the state on Sept. 25, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
He hails from Lagos State and was the CP in charge of INEC headquarters in Abuja, before his posting to Kwara.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara
NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Lake Chad
CSU finally releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku
NLC, TUC suspends strike for 30 days
Boat capsizes with 22 passengers in Niger - NSEMA
Labour suspends strike for 30 days
We will appeal majority tribunal judgment – Gov Sule
NAFDAC debunks report that it doesn't have testing lab for food fortification
Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff
Pulse Sports
Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash
'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace
Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games
You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award
Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples
Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar
ADVERTISEMENT