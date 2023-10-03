ADVERTISEMENT
New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria
Police CP Victor Olaiya Kwara (Credit: Tribune Online)
The new commissioner noted that he would use the community policing strategy in line with global best practices to achieve this.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin quoted the Commissioner as saying he would use the community policing strategy in line with global best practices to achieve this.

He further quoted the Commissioner as declaring total abhorrence to laziness, negligence, and armchair leadership style. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CP Olaiya assumed office as the new Commissioner in the state on Sept. 25, 2023.

He hails from Lagos State and was the CP in charge of INEC headquarters in Abuja, before his posting to Kwara.

