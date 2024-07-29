ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senate president stated that the new national minimum wage is for the Federal Government, states, local governments, private sector and even individual employers.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]
President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]

Recommended articles

Akpabio remarked during the signing ceremony of the Minimum Wage Act (Amendment) Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu at the State House. He said the new national minimum wage was for the Federal Government, states, local governments, the private sector and even individual employers.

“So, I think this is a great day for the workers in the country. We are not only doubling the minimum wage, we have added something on top. Initially, it was ₦30,000, now it is ₦70,000.

“Like I said, this is minimum, this is not maximum. Any employer that has a capacity can pay as much as you want. But no Nigerian worker will offer services and be paid anything less than ₦70,000 from today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the implication of this act. It applies all over the nation. And we are excited that this is happening at a time like this through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a man who cares for the Nigerian workers,” he said.

He said the entirety of the National Assembly moved quickly and passed the bill in one day out of excitement.

We felt that this was not something we could delay. So, I think the workers are happy.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on those who are attempting to foment trouble; that you have a right to protest. It is your fundamental right. It is there in the constitution.

“But you don’t have a right to destabilise the country. The right to protest should not be turned into the right to unleash violence. It’s very clear that people who are behind this are very amorphous, very faceless,” said Akpabio.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the current hardship experienced by Nigerians was not caused by the Tinubu administration, which was just one year old.

“It is the outcome of years of insecurity. Many people could not go to farms for almost 10 years and know that and the President has risen to the occasion.

“Every food item that is coming in now will come in without any restrictions; bring in food because Nigerians need to eat. And then at the same time, most things are coming in with a lot of waivers.

“So, for me, I’m excited that yes, indeed, the government is doing what it should. And we the leaders in the National Assembly, we are touching our various constituencies,” he added.

He appealed to the youth not to allow any group to mislead them politically noting that destruction of any property would cost Nigeria money. He said the bill to finance the new minimum wage had gone very far, and that he expected it to be signed into law by Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who represented Alhaji Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the signing into law of the minimum wage bill by the President showed that he cared about the Nigerian people.

“So, I think this movement from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000 and reducing the negotiation from five to three years is a clear demonstration of a commitment to redirect, refocus and reposition Nigeria for greatness,” he noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu had on July 18 increased the Federal Government’s offer on the national minimum wage from ₦62,000 to ₦70,000, with an assurance that it would be reviewed after three years, instead of five years.

The President said the labour leaders challenged the thinking faculty of leadership, hence the government reviewed its position and approved a new ₦70,000 minimum wage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

NCC orders telecom companies to reactivate all phone lines disconnected

NCC orders telecom companies to reactivate all phone lines disconnected

Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Refrain from use of ‘tokunbo’ tyres, NCS urges Nigerians [Autojosh]

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Killer gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers [Vanguard News]

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military