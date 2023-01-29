ADVERTISEMENT
New naira notes: Ohanaeze youths seek extension of deadline

News Agency Of Nigeria

Youths of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people, have urged the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

The new naira notes [Dailypost]
The new naira notes [Dailypost]
Arthur-Ugwa, who decried the unavailability of the redesigned naira notes in some commercial banks, said it was contributing to the suffering of Nigerians, especially rural dwellers.

He called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the return of the old notes and step up monitoring of commercial banks to ensure compliance with its regulations.

He wondered why the new notes would be scarce in markets and business places but abundant at weddings and social functions, a situation which he described as unsatisfactory and demanding urgent attention.

He further advised the CBN to provide more modalities for the distribution of the new notes to ease the stress on Nigerians whom he said are already grappling with issues of fuel scarcity, insecurity, and difficulty in collection of PVCs, among others.

“Some filling stations demand extra charge from customers for use of their POS machines, while commercial POS operators charge an extra fee for withdrawal of the new notes. The situation is almost unbearable,” he said.

He, however, called on Nigerians to keep faith with the system and change the narrative in the forthcoming General Elections with the use of their PVCs.

He also advised youths not to allow themselves to be used to manipulate the elections or truncate the collective will of the masses.

“I urge Nigerians to be strong, this too shall pass. Get your PVCs and vote but don’t fight. Youths must not be used to manipulate the elections.

“We must not kill anyone or allow ourselves to be used for anything untoward. Please be wise. May God bless us as we do the needful on February 25,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

