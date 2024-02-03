ADVERTISEMENT
New FCT CP assumes duty, reads riot act to 'one chance' robbers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said FCT was a known terrain for him, and that he was prepared to tackle the security challenges currently being faced in the territory.

Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bennett Igweh


Addressing personnel of the Command on Friday in Abuja, Igweh said “one chance” is robbery. The operators will be treated like robbers.

“I pity those that called themselves 'one chance' because there is no law that recognises one chance as an offence in Nigeria.

“If you have the audacity, whether man or woman to rob and call it `one chance’, we have the tenacity to treat you otherwise.

“In your interest, you better find what to do or move away from the FCT because you will receive what you never expected.

“In the next few days, we will begin to act it out and FCT must return to what it used to be,” he said.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform the residents and indigenes of the FCT that peace has returned to the FCT from today.

“To the criminals that are raising their ugly heads, I want to inform you that Igweh you used to know is back and we are going to act it out,” he said.

Igweh called for support from indigenes and residents of the FCT for him to succeed in the fight against criminality.

“Whatever information you have, feel free to call us, when you see something say something so that the police can do something,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igweh was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the FCT, before his promotion as a CP.

His appointment as the CP in charge of FCT followed the promotion of his predecessor, Haruna Garba, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

News Agency Of Nigeria

