New FCID boss in Lagos warns officers to avoid illegal activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar met with heads of sections of the FCID and read the riot act to them.

AIG Abubakar directed all heads of sections and units to ensure strict adherence to the policy guidelines of the Force (image used for illustration) [LSPC]
AIG Abubakar directed all heads of sections and units to ensure strict adherence to the policy guidelines of the Force

The spokesperson for the department, SP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed the assumption of duty to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ogundeyi said that Abubakar took over the FCID from Frank Mba, who has been promoted to a Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

Ogundeyi said that Abubakar met with heads of sections of the FCID and read the riot act to them.

"No personnel of the FCID should be involved in stop-and-search duties or anti-crime patrols, as those should be left to uniformed personnel of the state and zonal commands.

"All officers and men are to uphold professionalism in the conduct of evidence-based investigation and prosecution of criminal cases.

"They are to avoid human rights violations, illegal arrests and detentions, and extortions, among other misconducts.

"All sectional heads must inspect detention centres regularly to monitor compliance," the spokesperson quoted the AIG as saying.

He said that the AIG called on all officers and men in the department to work as a team to strengthen and sustain the track-record of achievements of the department.

He said that Abubakar directed all heads of sections and units to ensure strict adherence to the policy guidelines of the Force.

"Officers and men are not to engage in illegal activities/duties. They are to avoid delving into civil matters, especially issues relating to land, which are clearly of civil nature. Petitions need to be vetted by the legal unit to filter out civil matters.

"All petitions addressed to the department must be approved by the AIG, and dully assigned for investigation," the spokesperson also quoted Abubakar as saying.

Ogundeyi said that Abubakar also directed that all officers and men must submit investigation reports timely, while interim reports must be submitted by case officers/sectional heads seven days after assignment of the petition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

