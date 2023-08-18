ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 observed by WHO

Ima Elijah

The potential repercussions of the distinct mutations carried by the new variant remain a puzzle.

Lab technicians testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) [NCDC]
Lab technicians testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) [NCDC]

Recommended articles

The WHO's classification of BA.2.86 as a variant under surveillance stems from its possession of a significant number of spike gene mutations, numbering more than 30.

This determination was conveyed in a pandemic bulletin released late on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Although currently limited to isolated cases, the variant has been identified in Israel, Denmark, and the United States.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have joined the effort in monitoring this variant closely. To date, only four sequences of the BA.2.86 variant have been identified and analysed by the WHO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The potential repercussions of the distinct mutations carried by BA.2.86 remain a puzzle, undergoing a meticulous evaluation process as affirmed by the WHO. Concurrently, the organisation is overseeing the monitoring of over 10 other variants and their respective lineages.

In contrast to this proactive approach, many nations have dismantled their Covid-19 surveillance operations under the assumption that the virus has diminished in severity. The WHO, however, has expressed strong criticism of this stance, advocating for sustained and heightened surveillance measures.

Recent data reveals a concerning trend in the Covid-19 landscape. Between July 17 and August 13, over 1.4 million new Covid-19 cases were identified, alongside more than 2,300 reported deaths. This represents a stark 63 percent increase in cases compared to the preceding 28-day period. On the other hand, fatalities have shown a decline of 56 percent.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra Community seeks basic amenities in holding camp as water level rises

Anambra Community seeks basic amenities in holding camp as water level rises

Nigerian ambassador denies social media comments credited to him as fake

Nigerian ambassador denies social media comments credited to him as fake

Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu on ₦5 billion palliatives for States

Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu on ₦5 billion palliatives for States

New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 observed by WHO

New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 observed by WHO

Obi expresses sadness over death of 36 soldiers due to helicopter mishap

Obi expresses sadness over death of 36 soldiers due to helicopter mishap

NADDC inaugurates solar powered electric vehicle charging station in UNN

NADDC inaugurates solar powered electric vehicle charging station in UNN

₦5 billion palliative is wasteful – Falana argues

₦5 billion palliative is wasteful – Falana argues

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudy, sunny weather conditions from Friday

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudy, sunny weather conditions from Friday

Kwara set to create enabling environment for businesses - Deputy Governor

Kwara set to create enabling environment for businesses - Deputy Governor

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE