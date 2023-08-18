New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 observed by WHO

The WHO's classification of BA.2.86 as a variant under surveillance stems from its possession of a significant number of spike gene mutations, numbering more than 30.

This determination was conveyed in a pandemic bulletin released late on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Although currently limited to isolated cases, the variant has been identified in Israel, Denmark, and the United States.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have joined the effort in monitoring this variant closely. To date, only four sequences of the BA.2.86 variant have been identified and analysed by the WHO.

The potential repercussions of the distinct mutations carried by BA.2.86 remain a puzzle, undergoing a meticulous evaluation process as affirmed by the WHO. Concurrently, the organisation is overseeing the monitoring of over 10 other variants and their respective lineages.

In contrast to this proactive approach, many nations have dismantled their Covid-19 surveillance operations under the assumption that the virus has diminished in severity. The WHO, however, has expressed strong criticism of this stance, advocating for sustained and heightened surveillance measures.