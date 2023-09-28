NESG targets reducing brain drain, unemployment to revamp nation’s economy

Amina Maina, the Chairperson, Central Organising Committee at the NESG 29th Summit (NES 29) said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. Maina added that the forthcoming NES 29 would explore the subject as a sub-theme to observe the emigration of highly skilled professionals, which deprived Nigeria of valuable human capital assets.

“Issues around high levels of youth unemployment has hindered the utilisation of human capital, thereby contributing to economic underperformance, will also be spotlighted.

”Wherever you go around the world, you hear that the best people whether in education, healthcare, the financial industry or even in infrastructure, are Nigerians.

” We must find a way to keep and retain our best brains in the country.

“We hope that at NES 29, the private sector community will be able to give us bold ideas, which will be a way of turning things around,” she said.

The chairperson, also added that the summit would enable stakeholders to brainstorm on measures to reduce unemployment rate, ensure youths were gainfully employed and have something to look forward to.

”We desire to use the human capital we are blessed with to put Nigeria back on the trajectory where it should be.

” We should be able to take our place amongst the comity of nations because we do have the best and brightest and with the right system, we can retain them back home,” she noted.

She said that the theme for the NES 29 summit, ‘Pathways for Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion’, was aimed at translating economic growth into improved and sustainable living standards for all citizens.