ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NESG targets reducing brain drain, unemployment to revamp nation’s economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forthcoming NES 29 would explore the subject to observe the emigration of highly skilled professionals, which deprived Nigeria of valuable human capital assets.

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) [Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) [Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Amina Maina, the Chairperson, Central Organising Committee at the NESG 29th Summit (NES 29) said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. Maina added that the forthcoming NES 29 would explore the subject as a sub-theme to observe the emigration of highly skilled professionals, which deprived Nigeria of valuable human capital assets.

“Issues around high levels of youth unemployment has hindered the utilisation of human capital, thereby contributing to economic underperformance, will also be spotlighted.

”Wherever you go around the world, you hear that the best people whether in education, healthcare, the financial industry or even in infrastructure, are Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

” We must find a way to keep and retain our best brains in the country.

“We hope that at NES 29, the private sector community will be able to give us bold ideas, which will be a way of turning things around,” she said.

The chairperson, also added that the summit would enable stakeholders to brainstorm on measures to reduce unemployment rate, ensure youths were gainfully employed and have something to look forward to.

”We desire to use the human capital we are blessed with to put Nigeria back on the trajectory where it should be.

” We should be able to take our place amongst the comity of nations because we do have the best and brightest and with the right system, we can retain them back home,” she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the theme for the NES 29 summit, ‘Pathways for Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion’, was aimed at translating economic growth into improved and sustainable living standards for all citizens.

”This year’s summit theme hints at Nigeria’s potential for sustainable development, leveraging innovative policies, robust institutions, strategic infrastructural investments, and human capital development,” she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Workers protest as Minister Umahi's locks them out of office

Workers protest as Minister Umahi's locks them out of office

NLC dismisses government's claim of strike suspension agreement

NLC dismisses government's claim of strike suspension agreement

INEC seeks media support for credible guber election in Bayelsa

INEC seeks media support for credible guber election in Bayelsa

Yobe Govt directs Information Officers (IOs) in the State to join NIPR

Yobe Govt directs Information Officers (IOs) in the State to join NIPR

EFCC raises alarm over surge in fake dollars, cybercrimes in Benue

EFCC raises alarm over surge in fake dollars, cybercrimes in Benue

NESG targets reducing brain drain, unemployment to revamp nation’s economy

NESG targets reducing brain drain, unemployment to revamp nation’s economy

FG declares October 2 public holiday to celebrate Nigeria's independence

FG declares October 2 public holiday to celebrate Nigeria's independence

Supreme Court sets October 3 for judgment in Kogi APC primaries dispute

Supreme Court sets October 3 for judgment in Kogi APC primaries dispute

UNICEF collaborates with NOA on child protection in Ebonyi

UNICEF collaborates with NOA on child protection in Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley