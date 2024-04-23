Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NERC shifts Enugu electricity market oversight to State commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

NERC retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state and international generation.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) [ThisNigeria]
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) [ThisNigeria]

Recommended articles

With the Electricity ACT (EA), the commission retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state and international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

The Commission in a statement on its website in Abuja, said that the transfer complied with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) and the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended).

According to the statement, the EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes. The statement also said that the state has to request NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the state regulator.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Based on this, the Government of Enugu State complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Enugu.

"The Commission in the Order, made the following provisions: direct Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) to incorporate a subsidiary (EEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Enugu State from EEDC.

"The company shall complete the incorporation of EEDC SubCo within 60 days from April, 22 and the sub-company shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), among other directives.

"All transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by October 22, 2024,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dana aircraft skids off Lagos Airport runway

Dana aircraft skids off Lagos Airport runway

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

No Nigerian is denied access, we aim for friendship between countries - CGCC

No Nigerian is denied access, we aim for friendship between countries - CGCC

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

1,500 Ogun residents receive free surgeries, 80k students get ₦50k each

1,500 Ogun residents receive free surgeries, 80k students get ₦50k each

NERC shifts Enugu electricity market oversight to State commission

NERC shifts Enugu electricity market oversight to State commission

Gov Diri & his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo cleared of certificate forgery allegations

Gov Diri & his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo cleared of certificate forgery allegations

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

Abia Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

NECO reschedules entrance exams to June 1 due to low enrollment of candidates [Premium Times]

Poor enrolment forces NECO to postpone common entrance exam for 2 months

NDLEA destroys over 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos and Ogun [Mehr News Agency]

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

Cubana chief priest (Encomium)

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes