NERC slams Abuja disco with ₦1.69bn fine for overbilling customers

Segun Adeyemi

NERC remains firm on holding distribution companies accountable while protecting consumers from unfair practices.

In April, the NERC fined AEDC ₦200 million for similar offence. [X, formerly Twitter]
The penalty follows AEDC's failure to comply with NERC's order on capping estimated billing for electricity consumers, as outlined in 'Order NERC/2024/114', part of the commission's September 2024 Supplementary Order.

NERC's Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, and Commissioner for Legal, Licensing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, signed the order, released on NERC's website on Thursday, September 12.

According to NERC, the fine represents 10 per cent of the overbilled amount between January and September 2023.

READ ALSO: NERC fines 11 Discos ₦10.5bn for violating order on estimated bills

In its investigation, NERC discovered that AEDC had overcharged customers for several months, prompting the heavy penalty.

The fine will be deducted from AEDC's annual operating expenditure (OpEx) starting September 2024.

"The commission has approved the deduction of ₦1.69bn from AEDC's annual OpEx as a penalty for non-compliance with the order on capping estimated bills," the order stated.

READ ALSO: FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overbilling customers, orders token reimbursements

To avoid future breaches, NERC also introduced service-based measures, directing AEDC to enhance electricity supply, particularly to Band A feeders.

If AEDC fails to deliver adequate power for two consecutive days, it must publicly disclose the reason by 10 am on the third day.

Moreover, AEDC has been tasked with procuring 61MW of embedded generation capacity, with at least 30MW sourced from renewable energy by April 2025. This step is intended to improve service reliability within AEDC's franchise area.

The Supplementary Order remains in effect until the next tariff review and mandates customer compensation for service failures on Band A feeders.

