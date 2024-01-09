ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dissolution followed KAEDC inability to pay ₦110 billion debt owed the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt(BusinessDay)
NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt(BusinessDay)

Recommended articles

The dissolution followed KAEDC inability to pay ₦110 billion debt owed the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). The Commission said this in a document jointly signed by its Chairman, Sanusi Garba and Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni.

According to the document, the receivership of the company not being able to get a new buyer of the company on time necessitated the dissolution. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that KAEDC is among the five Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) that were taken over by their funders.

This was after the core investors were unable to pay back the borrowed funds used to acquire the company during privatisation in 2013. Following the development, the Managing Director of the company, Yusuf Yahaya announced his resignation from the company on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission in the document announcing the dissolution, said that the company was owing the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN’s) Market Operator (MO) ₦110 billion from 2015 till date.

The document said that the receivership, headed by Afrexim Bank, had been given 60 days notice to state why its licence should not be revoked after the initial 30 days given in July 2023. It said that the bank requested for four to six months to finalise the divestment process, adding that the company could not provide the bank guarantees required to secure KAEDC’s market obligation.

According to the document, the failure of the company to get new owners to enable it meet up with its financial obligations will cause the directors their job.

All directors of KAEDC are hereby removed from office and the board of directors stands dissolved in the exercise of powers vested in the commission by Section 75 of the Electricity Act (EA).

”To this effect, Mr Umar Hashidu is hereby appointed as the administrator of KAEDC in furtherance of section 75 of the EA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The administrator shall be the de facto Chief Executive Officer of KAEDC and shall be responsible for the management of the day- to-day affairs of the utility pending the finalisation of the sale of the undertaking to a new core investor,” it said.

The commission said that the administrator shall work with a team of special directors that would constitute non- executive directors of the board for governance purposes. It listed those appointed as special directors for KAEDC to include Alex Okoh, Chairman; Kabir Adamu, Sharfuddeen Mahmoud, John Ayodele and Rahila Thomas.

The commission said that the executive management team shall work with the administrator that would be constituted by NERC and announced in due course.

“The commission shall administer the sale of the undertaking in accordance with the provisions of the EA on the basis of the highest and best price offered for the undertaking."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

Nigeria Legion advocates for inclusion in FG budget for fallen heroes' welfare

Nigeria Legion advocates for inclusion in FG budget for fallen heroes' welfare

We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

We’re determined to boost power supply in Abia - Information commissioner, Kanu

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk explains his decision to ban Hamas' X account: 'This was a tough call'

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk explains his decision to ban Hamas' X account: 'This was a tough call'

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

SDP-National-Chairman-Alhaji-Shehu-Gabam [Tribune Online]

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC