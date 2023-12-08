ADVERTISEMENT
NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Tudun Biri bombings

News Agency Of Nigeria

The donation is not compensation for the loss of lives, but a token to bring relief to the victims.

Alhaji Abbani Garki, North-West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna. According to him, the donation is not compensation for the loss of lives, but a token to bring relief to the victims.

He condoled with the Kaduna State Government over the loss of lives as a result of the accident. Garki listed the items donated to include medicament, food and non food items. They include surgical and disposable gloves, drip sets, cutting bandages, plasters, cotton wool, hand sanitisers, methylated spirits, Syringe and needles, among others.

The food items were; 500 bags of rice, 500 bags of maize, 500 bags of beans, 500 cartons of spaghetti, 50 kegs of vegetable oil, 50 bags of salt and 50 cartons of tin tomatoes. The non food items were; 500 pieces each of blankets, plastic buckets, plastic cups, men’s wear, women’s wear and children’s wear.

He said that the medicament have been delivered to 44 Army Reference Hospital and Barau Dikko Specialist Teaching Hospital, all in Kaduna. Speaking on other emergency needs of the community based on the agency’s assessment, he said the area urgently required access roads, security, schools, water, electricity and health facilities.

