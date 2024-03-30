NEMA distributes food items donated by Saudi Arabia to households in Jigawa

Mrs Zubaida Umar, Director-General of NEMA, during the inauguration of the distribution on Saturday in Hadejia, said it was to support the vulnerable citizens and to cushion the economic downturn.

NAN reports that the leadership of the Saudi Arabia-based KSrelief has been providing humanitarian aid and relief to those in need outside the Kingdom’s borders.

Represented by the Director, Special Duties, Fatima Kassim, Umar said that the donation of the food was timely, as it coincided with the Holy month of Ramadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “Each household will get a total of 59.8kg of food items, including rice (25kg), beans (25kg), masa vita flour (4kg), tomato paste (2kg), vegetable oil (2 litres), seasoning cube (0.8kg) and salt 1kg.”

Umar urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to give succour to their families.

She added, “The humanitarian footprints of KSRelief had impacted several disaster hot spots in Nigeria affected by land-use conflicts, communal crisis and banditry.”

Umar commended Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister, Mohammad Bin Salman for the support, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

On his part, Haruna Mairiga, Executive Secretary, SEMA, Jigawa said, “This show of compassion has confirmed the long historical and brotherhood relationship that exists between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended NEMA for the collaborative effort with the agency and urged the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously.

The Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar, commended King Salman and KSrelief for the gesture, saying that it came at the right time due to the economic hardship being experienced.