NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fire started from the topmost floor of a five-storey building.

The cause of the fire is unknown (image used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Fedfireng]
Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, said that four persons were arrested for stealing valuables from shops.

The Director of Lagos Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, said, however, that the fire was under control.

Adeseye said that the fire started from the topmost floor of a five-storey building.

She said the cause of the fire incident which started in the early hours of Tuesday, is still unknown.

Emergency responders at the scene of the fire included officials from NEMA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Service and the Nigerian Police.

News Agency Of Nigeria

