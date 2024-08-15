ADVERTISEMENT
NEMA calls on residents in 27 States to relocate as floods hit 32,837 homes

News Agency Of Nigeria

NEMA also called for increased public awareness of proper waste management to help prevent future flooding.

According to NEMA Emergency Operations Centre established for flood monitoring and coordination of resource deployment indicates that 27 states have been affected by flood [NAN]
The Agency also reported that the floods caused significant damage to 32,837 homes and 16,488 hectares of farmland. Manzo Ezekiel, NEMA’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

NEMA added that mobilised search and rescue teams are distributing essential relief supplies in partnership with State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs).

“27 states in Nigeria have been impacted by recent floods, affecting 227,494 individuals and damaging 32,837 houses and 16,488 hectares of farmland.

“NEMA is conducting assessments and deploying relief items to support affected communities,” it says.

NEMA’s Director General, Zubaida Umar, emphasised the urgency for communities in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground as the rainy season progressed. Umar also called for increased public awareness of proper waste management to help prevent future flooding.

“The agency emphasises the importance of public awareness on waste management to prevent flooding and advises at-risk communities to relocate to safer areas.”

NEMA’s Director-General, Zubaida Umar, reassured farmers about the temporary dry season, pointing out that it would soon pass. Community leaders and stakeholders were urged to implement rapid response measures to mitigate the ongoing flood threats.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NEMA calls on residents in 27 States to relocate as floods hit 32,837 homes

