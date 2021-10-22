Neighbourhood Watch suspends officers for assaulting Uber driver during #EndSARSMemorial

During the protest on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, a viral video showed police officers and LNSA personnel manhandling Clement.

The incident sparked outrage as many Nigerians called for the sanction of the LNSA officers.

However, the agency in a statement on Friday, October 22, 2021, said the officers directly involved in the assault of the Uber driver have been de-kitted and charged with disreputable conduct.

Pulse Nigeria

The statement reads, “The two officers and the Supervising Officers were charged with disreputable conduct as a result of the assault on a member of the public, the use of pepper spray which is not a standard-issue kit for officers of the Agency and general unruly behaviours capable of breaching public peace all of which is in contempt of the Agency’s rules as contained in the LNSA Handbook Articles E (ii) & (iii), O (iv) and N (x) which covers conduct with the general public, negligence and general conduct on the job.

“Following the panel seating that lasted over four hours, the officers were found guilty of the charges preferred against them. Consequently, the two officers directly involved in the assault were publicly de-kitted and suspended from the Agency for the next two months. They are also to be redeployed to another command of the Agency for behavioural evaluation and further reprimand.

“In the same instance, the Commanding Superintendents and the Divisional Commander for Lagos Division of LNSC, under whose jurisdiction and command at the event were also suspended for one Month and their deputies are to act in their place until further notice: all with immediate effect.