NECO Registrar laments high level of exam malpractice in the north

Authors:

bayo wahab

The NECO boss says aiding and abetting, copying foreign materials, collusion and double scripts are rampant in the past five years.

In the past five years exam malpractices cases have been very high in Bauchi, Borno, Kano and Kebbi states. (Aljazeera)
Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has revealed that examiniation malpractices are rampant in northern states.

Wushishi said in the past five years exam malpractices cases have been very high in Bauchi, Borno, Kano and Kebbi states.

The Registrar said this during the 2021 Biennial National Conference and AGM of the Association of Model Islamic Schools on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

He said the states where there were high levels of examination malpractices were mostly in the North.

“In 2016, Bauchi (8.17%), Kaduna (6.20%), Kano (5.51%), Plateau (5.31%), and Sokoto State (8.87%) experienced high level of examination malpractice, he said.

“In 2017, Bauchi (10.79%), Kebbi (16.06%), Borno (7.87%) and Kano (7.29%) states featured prominently in high level of examination malpractice.

“In 2018, Kano (12.45%), Kebbi (10.71%), Gombe (5.40%) and Zamfara (5.14%) states were more involved in examination malpractices.

“In 2019, Bornu (13.08%), Kano (11.70%), Kebbi (8.67%), Taraba (5.04%) and Yobe (6.56%) states had high level of examination malpractice.

“Similarly, in 2020, Adamawa (18.51%), Bauchi (7.88%), Kaduna (6.87%), Kano (7.88%) and Katsina (18.01%) states had high level of examination malpractice.

“In the five years under study, Bauchi, Borno, Kano and Kebbi States featured prominently in the high level of examination malpractice.

According to the NECO boss, aiding and abetting, copying foreign materials, collusion and double scripts were rampant over the last five years.

He also said examination malpractice is responsible for the lowering of educational standards in the educational system in Nigeria, adding that it has the potential of making the nation’s educational institutions to produce quacks and inferior manpower as graduates, TheNation reports.

