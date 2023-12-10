ADVERTISEMENT
NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government believes the purchase of the vehicles is one step in the right direction.

A cross secction of the 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups inaugurated by Mamman, Minister of Education in Minna [NAN]
Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, said this on Saturday at the NECO Headquarters in Minna, while inaugurating the facilities.

The minister inaugurated 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups, office accommodation, block of classrooms, data and scanning centres.

Mamman, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Andrew Adejo, said he had no doubt that the facilities would enhance NECO's output.

He said the vehicles would be inadequate for the operations of the council, hence the need to acquire additional vehicles including speed boats to enable adequate coverage of the nation.

"The purchase of these vehicles is one step in the right direction," he said.

The minister said the new facilities would go a long way in helping to facilitate efficient delivery of exam materials, thereby contributing to check some forms of exam malpractices.

He said the facilities were part of efforts to bring the nation's public examination bodies to international standards.

Mamman assured NECO and other examination bodies that the government would continue to support them to ensure that they perform optimally.

Earlier, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, Registrar, NECO, said that since assumption of office in July 2021 the council had ensured timely release of NECO examination results.

Wushishi said the council has prioritised staff welfare and ensured insurance cover for them.

He said that the council has renovated and equipped 36 state offices and Abuja.

