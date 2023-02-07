Nearly 1 million PVCs uncollected in Lagos State
The collection of the PVC for the 2023 general elections ended on February 5.
Adenike Tadese, INEC's Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Lagos State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the figure represented 87.8%.
According to Tadese, 928,951, which were not collected as of the deadline, represented over 12%.
NAN reports that the collection of the PVC for the 2023 general elections ended on February 5. INEC had earlier extended the collection of the PVC from January 29 to February 5.
INEC has fixed February 25 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and March 11 for the Governorship and State House Assembly Elections.
