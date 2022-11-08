NDLEA uncovers plans to introduce new drug, Fentanyl into Nigerian market

The agency made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, by its Director, of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

According to the NDLEA, Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than Tramadol.

The anti-narcotic agency warned that the drug is capable of causing mass casualty among the youth population being targeted by the cartels.

The statement reads: “We are not unaware of desperate efforts by some drug cartels to introduce to the Nigerian market, Fentanyl, which according to the CDC, is 80 times as potent as morphine and 100 times more potent than heroin.

“This, they plan to do either in liquid or powder form and/or with misleading labels to target our youth population.

“This they may also mix with other prescription drugs. The illegally manufactured fentanyl in its liquid form can come in nasal sprays, eye drops, or small candies.

“As a result, parents and other stakeholders are advised to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting experimenting with this illicit substance. Symptoms for fentanyl exposure and/or overdose include pinpoint pupils, falling asleep or losing consciousness, slow and shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, and pale, blue, or cold skin.”

The NDLEA assured the public that all necessary assets had been deployed to monitor the cartels involved.