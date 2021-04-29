RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes over N80b worth of illicit drugs in 100 days - Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted and seized 200 million kilogrammes of assorted drugs with a street value of over N80 billion, NDLEA chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has said.

Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, with the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba when he paid a courtesy visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja. [Twitter/@ndlea-nigeria]
Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, with the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba when he paid a courtesy visit to the Agency's headquarters in Abuja. [Twitter/@ndlea-nigeria]

Marwa, who stated this when the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Wednesday, in Abuja, said that over 2,100 criminals had also been arrested in connection with the seizures with over 350 convictions secured.

He said that the NDLEA was working on the mandate given to it by President Muhammadu Buhari to mop up all crime related issues in Nigeria, as the use of illicit drugs and substances had been confirmed as major way criminals used in terrorising communities and the society at large.

According to him, banditry, terrorism and other related crimes were generally triggered by intake and consumption of illicit drugs.

“The NDLEA has remained upstanding and in 100 days, we have made these heavy and large arrests and seizures.

“This is the time for more collaboration with the Police. We believe the Police will support us with intelligence and training.

“We are very encouraged to have the IG here, for us to join hands to curb crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

“And I want to assure you that I will be readily available to rub minds with you, as we need a renewed collaboration between the NDLEA and the Police,” he said.

In his remarks, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, commended the NDLEA for the number of seizures so far made.

He said any collaboration between the two organisations would be very beneficial, having seen the improvement and hard work put in by the Chairman in his 100 days in office.

“We want to assure the agency that we will always be ready to work and do anything to ensure use of illicit drugs and substances were curbed and reduced to the barest minimum.

“Anywhere you need our support, we will be available,” Baba told his host.

