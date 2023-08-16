ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes ₦‎56.9m worth of illicit drugs, arrests 343 suspects in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commandant of the agency revealed that the illicit drugs seized included suspected cannabis sativa, cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Ecstasy, and Megadon.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, FCT Commandant of the agency disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Tsakuwa said that the illicit drugs seized included suspected cannabis sativa, cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Ecstasy, and Megadon.

He also stated that 343 drug suspects were arrested within the period under review, adding that they comprised 328 males and 15 females. Tsakuwa also said that within the period under review, 188 drug offenders were prosecuted while 126 had been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

According to him, out of the 3,091.032kgs of illicit drugs seized between January and now, cannabis sativa accounted for the largest seizure. Tsakuwa said: “Drugs seized were cannabis sativa 3,022.529 kilograms, cocaine 0.114 kilograms, Methamphetamine 1.25 kilograms, Heroin 0.0021 kilograms.

“We also seized suspected Tramadol 18.578 kilograms, Rohypnol 1.195 kilograms, Diazepam 4.471 kilograms, Ecstasy 0.113 kilograms and Megadon 0.263 kilograms.

“The monetary value of these drugs stands approximately ₦‎56, 903, 600) only.

The NDLEA boss said that 33 persons with drug use disorder were rehabilitated, while 102 drug users had been counselled and released within the period.

Tsakuwa added that the agency, in collaboration with other security agencies would participate in a joint operation within the FCT to dislodge shanties and hot spots in the FCT. This, he said, were areas where drug abuses and criminality were suspected to be thriving.

News Agency Of Nigeria

