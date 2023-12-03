NDLEA seizes hard drugs sewn into jeans trousers, and others stuffed in dolls

The drugs included methamphetamine, tramadol and other psychoactive substances to be exported, using courier firms, NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja. He stated that Lagos-based courier firms were to export the drugs to destinations in Europe, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Asia.

“The drugs were concealed in hems of new jeans trousers heading to Cyprus; a shipment of Indian hemp hidden in heads of dolls was also heading to Dubai, UAE.

“Sachets of tramadol were also buried in beverage tins and in local soaps bound for UAE, while a consignment of methamphetamine concealed in buttons was heading to Hong Kong.

“A shipment of another illicit substance coming from Florida, U.S.A was equally intercepted at a courier firm.

“NDLEA officers tracked the recipient, Daniel Ogi, to Ajao Estate, Lagos on Friday November 24 and arrested him,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that on December 1, NDLEA operatives arrested a drug kingpin, Okechukwu Ogala (56) who specialises in exploiting and recruiting young Nigerians to export meth to Asian countries. Ogala was arrested at a hotel in Okota area of Lagos with 60 wraps of methamphetamine weighing 1.009kg.

NDLEA operatives also seized 393kg of Indian hemp in a shop at Akala, Mushin, on December 1, Babafemi stated. The NDLEA spokesman added that a suspect, Justin Enuonye, who deals in Canadian “Loud’’ was arrested by the police at Victoria Island.

“He was transferred to the NDLEA in Lagos State on the same day with 154 parcels of the substance weighing 92kgs.

“A team of NDLEA operatives also intercepted a vehicle at Oyingbo area of Lagos and seized 108kg of Indian hemp from it.