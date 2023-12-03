ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes hard drugs sewn into jeans trousers, and others stuffed in dolls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos-based courier firms were to export the drugs to destinations in Europe, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Asia.

NDLEA seizes hard drugs sewn into jeans trousers, and others stuffed in dolls
NDLEA seizes hard drugs sewn into jeans trousers, and others stuffed in dolls

Recommended articles

The drugs included methamphetamine, tramadol and other psychoactive substances to be exported, using courier firms, NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja. He stated that Lagos-based courier firms were to export the drugs to destinations in Europe, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Asia.

The drugs were concealed in hems of new jeans trousers heading to Cyprus; a shipment of Indian hemp hidden in heads of dolls was also heading to Dubai, UAE.

“Sachets of tramadol were also buried in beverage tins and in local soaps bound for UAE, while a consignment of methamphetamine concealed in buttons was heading to Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A shipment of another illicit substance coming from Florida, U.S.A was equally intercepted at a courier firm.

“NDLEA officers tracked the recipient, Daniel Ogi, to Ajao Estate, Lagos on Friday November 24 and arrested him,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that on December 1, NDLEA operatives arrested a drug kingpin, Okechukwu Ogala (56) who specialises in exploiting and recruiting young Nigerians to export meth to Asian countries. Ogala was arrested at a hotel in Okota area of Lagos with 60 wraps of methamphetamine weighing 1.009kg.

NDLEA operatives also seized 393kg of Indian hemp in a shop at Akala, Mushin, on December 1, Babafemi stated. The NDLEA spokesman added that a suspect, Justin Enuonye, who deals in Canadian “Loud’’ was arrested by the police at Victoria Island.

“He was transferred to the NDLEA in Lagos State on the same day with 154 parcels of the substance weighing 92kgs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A team of NDLEA operatives also intercepted a vehicle at Oyingbo area of Lagos and seized 108kg of Indian hemp from it.

“In another raid, operatives seized 675kg also of Indian hemp from the store of a wanted dealer, Wahab Olota at Adedoja area of Mushin, Lagos State,’’ Babafemi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US to invest $600m in private investments, infrastructure in Africa

US to invest $600m in private investments, infrastructure in Africa

NDLEA seizes hard drugs sewn into jeans trousers, and others stuffed in dolls

NDLEA seizes hard drugs sewn into jeans trousers, and others stuffed in dolls

Police arrest Gov Yusuf’s aide, 1 other for allegedly diverting state's palliatives

Police arrest Gov Yusuf’s aide, 1 other for allegedly diverting state's palliatives

2024 Budget demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to fiscal responsibility - Idris

2024 Budget demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to fiscal responsibility - Idris

FCT residents resort to herbal concoctions 'Agbo' due to drug hike

FCT residents resort to herbal concoctions 'Agbo' due to drug hike

US Embassy in Nigeria pledges to tackle visa-related hitches

US Embassy in Nigeria pledges to tackle visa-related hitches

Wheat farmers in Kaduna commend FG’s 50% subsidy on inputs

Wheat farmers in Kaduna commend FG’s 50% subsidy on inputs

US applauds Nigeria’s efforts at bolstering economy for sustainable growth

US applauds Nigeria’s efforts at bolstering economy for sustainable growth

Presidency clarifies controversy on delegates list to climate summit in Dubai

Presidency clarifies controversy on delegates list to climate summit in Dubai

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen Abdul’aziz Yari [Punch Newspapers]

Senator Yari inaugurates eye treatment, surgeries for 1,000 patients in Zamfara

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State [indaIkeji'sBlog]

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State

Former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien [Daily Trust]

Western democracy not to blame for Nigeria's leadership woes, Ex-Minister tells Obasanjo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Punch]

Tinubu’s govt has done what past administrations couldn't do  —  Dapo Abiodun