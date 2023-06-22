NDLEA seizes 999.33kg of drugs in Jigawa, warns traffickers

The Jigawa state Commandant of the Agency, Mu’azu Aliyu, made this known on Thursday at a Press conference to commemorate the World Drug Day 2023.

He said that the command also arrested a total of 422 suspected drug traffickers comprised of 409 males and 13 females within the period.

Aliyu further said that the command secured 94 convictions and counselled 186 drug addicts.

The commandant said that while 15 persons were rehabilitated, four were still under going rehabilitation at the command’s rehabilitation centre.

“The command in the past year embarked on War Against Drug Abuse Campaigns at motor parks, secondary and tertiary institutions across the state as part of preventive measures,” he said.

Aliyu, who commended officers of the command for dedication to duty, appealed to them to buckle down and do more to combat drug abuse and addiction especially amongst youths.

The commandant decried attacks on its personnel in the state by drug traffickers and warned that the agency would no longer watch in silence as its officers are killed or maimed.