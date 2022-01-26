RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ((NDLEA) seized a total of 4,858kg of illicit drugs and secured the conviction of 123 persons between January and December 2021.

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba. [Twitter/@ndlea_nigeria]

Mr Idris Bello, the NDLEA Zonal Commander, Zone B, covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria’ ( NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Bello said that in the year under review the zonal command arrested 8,074 suspects in connection with various drug related cases.

“In 2021, the Zonal Command, Zone B, seized 4,858kg of various illicit drugs and secured the conviction of 123 persons while 139 cases are pending in court.

“Also, we counselled 139 people in the three states under the zone”. Bello said.

The zonal commander said that two drug addicts willingly submitted themselves to the command for counseling and rehabilitation.

He said that one of the two persons counselled and rehabilitated was now studying in one of the tertiary institutions in Adamawa.

Bello, however, said that the year under review did not end without any incidents, as two of the command’s operatives were molested by hoodlums in Hong Local government area of Adamawa.

“One of the staff was killed while the other one was seriously injured and had to be hospitalised,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of illicit trans-border activities, the NDLEA zonal commander said the agency was closely working with sister agencies, hunters and vigilante groups in the border communities in Adamawa and Taraba to tackle criminality in the states.

Bello thanked the Adamawa state government for its promise to build a new rehabilitation centre of international standard in the state for the use of the agency.

He lauded the Chairman of the agency, Retired Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa, for granting approval to build barracks for the staff in the zone.

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

