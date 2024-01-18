NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

Umar Yahuza, the Commander of NDLEA in Plateau, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Jos, said that 70% of the illicit drugs seized consisted of Marijuana, while the others were abused drugs such as; tramadol, pentazocine, diazepam, cocaine.

Yahuza, further said that in 2023, a total of 1,155 suspects, comprising (1,076 males and 79 females), were arrested by personnel of the command, who also secured the total of 96 convictions in court. The commander, said the command also carried out brief counseling of some addicts.

According to him, the command through its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) programme, also carried out campaigns in 97 public places in the state, which comprised of schools , market places, religious centres, motor parks and many other public places.

