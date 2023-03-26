NDLEA seizes 164,750 tramadol pills in Taraba

He stated that the drugs were seized from two suspects – Henry Abuchi and Daniel Ugwoke.

He added that 96 compressed blocks of Indian hemp weighing 82kg concealed inside jumbo bags of cassava flour were also recovered at Basket Market, Asaba.

NDLEA operatives also recovered 45 blocks of compressed Indian hemp weighing 23kg on the Okene-Abuja Highway in Kogi on March 21 from one Abubakar Muhammad.

He was travelling in a bus that left Lagos for Maiduguri when he was arrested.

A female drug dealer, Kudirat Bello was arrested at Igbesa in Ogun on March 20 with different quantities of methamphetamine, Indian hemp, rohypnol and N119, 600 monetary exhibits, he stated.