NDLEA seizes 151,700 pills of opioids enroute Kaduna

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect, Ibrahim Analu, 28, was arrested at Iddo motor park, Lagos while attempting to send the consignment.

He added that operatives in Lagos have also thwarted attempts to export various quantities of illicit substances through courier companies.

Babafemi said that 336 grams of skunk stuffed inside computer hard drives going to Dubai, UAE, were seized at a courier firm.

He also said that a total of 4.830kg skunk was discovered at another courier firm in a shipment from Douala, Cameroon passing through Nigeria to Oman.

He added that the drug was concealed in 10 of 12 cans of palm fruits paste, locally called Banga, packed in a carton.

“A total of 45.41kg cannabis was recovered from Adam Hassan, 27, along Ingawa-Mani – Mashi road, Katsina State enroute Niger Republic.

“Also, 70kg of same substance was seized from Mamman Nur Shettima on July 15, along Kano – Nguru road, Yobe.

“In Kano, a suspect, Abdulhamid Lawan, 48, was on Friday July 14 nabbed at Dan Agundi area, Kano with 114 blocks of cannabis, weighing 71.7kg.

“NDLEA operatives recovered 50,000 pills of Tamol, a brand of Tramadol at Kofar Waika area of the state,” he said.

In the same vein, a total of 912,600 pills of pharmaceutical opioids including tramadol were recovered from two commercial vehicles.

“One coming from Lagos to Kano, the other was intercepted along Abuja-Jere-Kaduna expressway, with a suspect, Sahabi Lawal, 25, arrested.